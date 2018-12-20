20 Dec 2018

ACAPS Briefing Note: Bosnia-Herzegovina - Increase in Migrant Arrivals (20 December 2018)

from Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 20 Dec 2018
Over 22,370 migrants 1 have passed through Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) since the beginning of 2018, compared to 1,166 in 2017. An estimated 5,000– 6,000 people are currently in the country, some 3,500–4,000 of whom need assistance. Most are in Una-Sana Canton in the northwest, where they attempt to cross the Croatian border into the EU. Migrants are living in sub-standard conditions ahead of freezing winter temperatures. Shelter and NFIs are the most urgent needs.

