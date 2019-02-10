12th Delegation of Red Crescent Started Service in Bosnia-Herzegovina

Realizing lasting projects not only through the disaster operations it carried out, but also the permanent representatives it established, Turkish Red Crescent scaled the number to 12 with the representative it opened in Sarajevo, the capital city of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Carrying out relief works for Bosnia-Herzegovina over the years, Turkish Red Crescent established a permanent delegation in the country to support more people in need, to improve field capacity and to realize lasting projects. Opening the delegation, President of Turkish Red Crescent, Dr. Kerem Kınık and the accompanying delegation visited the asylum-seeker camp in Bihac, northeast of Bosnia-Herzegovina together with the Turkish Ambassador of Sarajevo Haldun Koç, and met with President of Una Sana Canton Mustafa Ruznic.

“Red Crescent Supports Bosnia-Herzegovina People”

Emphasizing that for 150 years, Turkish Red Crescent has been striving to deliver aid in each and every geography where people experience difficulty, President of Turkish Red Crescent Dr. Kerem Kınık said: “Red Crescent has always supported Bosnia-Herzegovina people in disasters and wars. We are here to improve humanitarian relief activities. We are in contact with many societies in the Balkans. The most important one among these is the Bosnia-Herzegovina Red Crescent. I believe that our cooperation will increase the intervention capacity. We will solve the problems of especially refugees that tend towards the region.”

“We will increase our works in Bosnia-Herzegovina”

Stating that Turkish Red Crescent will increase its works in this country with the newly opened permanent representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina, President Kınık explained: “One of the most important works of Turkish Red Crescent in Bosnia-Herzegovina is composed of aids for refugee crises. After we were informed that aid should be provided in here, we send 9-truck sheltering and protection capacity that will be able to provide support for 3 thousand refugees. We will make new contributions to support public services of canton government in the next days. As the President of European Region of International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Federation (IFRC), I would like to remark that Bosnia-Herzegovina is not alone.”