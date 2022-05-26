Bolivia + 2 more

Yellow fever in the Region of the Americas: Vaccine reserve stockpile management

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

In 2022, as of epidemiological week (EW) 18, confirmed cases of yellow fever have been reported in three countries in the Region: Bolivia (5 confirmed cases), Brazil (3 confirmed cases), and Peru (2 confirmed cases).

The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) encourages Member States with risk areas for yellow fever to continue their efforts to strengthen surveillance in yellow fever endemic areas, in addition to immunizing the at-risk population and taking the necessary actions to keep them informed and vaccinate travelers going to areas where yellow fever vaccination is recommended. Similarly, PAHO/WHO recommends for Member States to have vaccine reserve stockpile, depending on the availability of vaccines in the country, which will allow for responding to potential outbreaks.

Related Content