Yellow fever in the Region of the Americas: Vaccine reserve stockpile management

In 2022, as of epidemiological week (EW) 18, confirmed cases of yellow fever have been reported in three countries in the Region: Bolivia (5 confirmed cases), Brazil (3 confirmed cases), and Peru (2 confirmed cases).

The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) encourages Member States with risk areas for yellow fever to continue their efforts to strengthen surveillance in yellow fever endemic areas, in addition to immunizing the at-risk population and taking the necessary actions to keep them informed and vaccinate travelers going to areas where yellow fever vaccination is recommended. Similarly, PAHO/WHO recommends for Member States to have vaccine reserve stockpile, depending on the availability of vaccines in the country, which will allow for responding to potential outbreaks.