WFP Bolivia Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

USD 0.5 m six-month (October 2021 – March 2022) net funding requirements, representing 52% of total

Operational Updates

• In the month of September, COVID-19 infections decreased from a weekly average of 420 at the beginning of the month to 302 at the end. Health authorities estimate a possible increase of infections by mid-October.

• 28 percent of the population was fully vaccinated (two doses) at the end of September, compared to 22 percent at the end of August. Around 36 percent of the population has received the first vaccine dose. The government announced that will start vaccinating young people 16-17 years of age.

• The “Strengthening Resilience in the Chaco Region” project continued with Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities and will start the cash distribution to 1,500 families (7,500 people) the third week of October. FFA activities include the construction and rehabilitation of communal and school gardens, improvement of communal water and irrigation systems, and land clearing for agriculture and livestock activities, among others.

• In September, WFP Bolivia implemented an communication campaign regarding the Food Systems Summit. Several relevant communication products were shared on Regional Bureau social networks.

• Responding to a formal request by the Ministry of Rural Development and Land, WFP will update the Integrated Context Analysis (ICA) with data at the community level, hiring three planning specialists and purchasing a new server to host the ICA and other databases.