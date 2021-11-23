WFP Bolivia Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

USD 177,089 in cash-based transfers made

USD 0.7 m six-month (November 2021 – April 2022) net funding requirements, representing 30% of total

7,120 people assisted in OCTOBER 2021

Operational Updates

• In the month of October, COVID-19 infections increased from a weekly average of 318 at the beginning of the month to 524 at the end. Health authorities announced the start of the fourth wave but with a lower mortality rate as the vaccination campaign is strengthened, including for those 12-17 years range.

• After the rehabilitation and creation of productive assets by local communities, the “Strengthening Resilience in the Chaco Region” project started the round of cash-based transfers distribution to 1,500 indigenous families (7,500 people).

• The government of Oruro has issued an emergency and disaster declaration because of an extreme drought in the areas surrounding Lake Poopó. The lake has completely dried up, and the surrounding communities have been left without livelihoods. The Oruro government has requested support to assist 19,000 families through Food Assistance for Assets. WFP will assist 515 families from the Uru indigenous nations and the Salinas Indigenous Native Autonomous Government (GAIOC) in an emergency operation.

• In commemoration of World Food Day, WFP Bolivia and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) organized a webinar called “Better Production, Better Food” • WFP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean visited Bolivia, where she had the opportunity to visit some interventions and witness the high impact of climate change in Bolivia.

• In the rural area of the department of Oruro, in the framework of a stop-hunger project, associations of indigenous women entrepreneurs were trained on good productive practices and links to markets.