WFP Bolivia Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

USD 24,807 in cash transfers

USD 0.6 m six months net funding requirements

1,602 people assisted October 2020

Operational Updates

• In October, Bolivia has shown a decrease in daily COVID-19 infections. New cases reported by the Ministry of Health were the lowest since May 2020.

• WFP will develop a food supplement for children under two years old in the Municipality of Riberalta with the support of Japanese Private Sector (JAWFP). In October, WFP held coordination meetings with municipal technicians and local smallholders’ farmers.

• Within the framework of the programme financed by the World Bank, WFP is supporting the recovery centres in Oruro, La Paz, Tupiza, and Sucre. Agreements were also signed to support the patients from rural municipalities of Entre Rios, Padcaya, Bermejo, Villazón, Uncia, LLallagua, Yotala, Viacha, and Uriondo.

• In Sucre, 306 families of smallholders’ farmers received cash assistance as part of a “food assistance for asset” activity. Farmers are working in exchange on the rehabilitation of urban gardens in peri urban areas of the city.

• In Entre Ríos, WFP held meetings with technicians from the Municipality and the Implementing Partner. In November, 4,360 children will be assisted with take-home rations; this group of beneficiaries have not received school meals due to the closure of the schools.

• WFP and the Ministry of Rural Development and Lands are working together to update indicators of Food Vulnerability in Bolivia. Assessment are being performed and the results are expected in November.

• WFP was interviewed by La Razon, the main national newspaper, and by ATB, a national TV media, about the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.