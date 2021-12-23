WFP Bolivia Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

USD 255,521 in cash-based transfers made

USD 0.3 m six-month (December 2021 – May 2022) net funding requirements, representing 46% of total

10,525 people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

In November, COVID-19 cases increased from a weekly average of 477 at the beginning of the month to 876 at the end. Health authorities announced the start of the fourth wave but with a lower mortality rate as the vaccination campaign is strengthened, including the 12-17 age group.

Following the rehabilitation and creation of productive assets by local communities, the project “Strengthening Resilience in the Chaco Region” continued assisting target communities by providing cash-based transfers benefiting 8,165 people.

The Oruro Government has issued an emergency and disaster declaration due to an extreme drought in the areas surrounding Lake Poopó. The Government has requested WFP Bolivia support to assist 19,000 families through food assistance for assets. In response, WFP started an emergency cash-based transfer operation assisting 2,360 people from the Uru indigenous communities. WFP needs USD 2.5 m to assist the 19,000 indigenous families.

WFP Country Office participated of a joint mission of UN Bolivia and Paraguay. The mission visited the Gran Chaco Americano region, including WFP programmes, to explore conditions and opportunities to support the resilience of indigenous populations against climate change impact.

Also, a WFP mission visited the municipality of Entre Ríos in the department of Tarija to explore and identify opportunities to support local indigenous community ventures, such as the production and marketing of baskets and native honey.