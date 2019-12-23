WFP Bolivia Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

USD 1 m 6 months funding needs

USD 143,042 distributed in Cash transfers

739 families assisted in November

Operational Updates

• Because of the insecurity generated after the elections (October 20th) and the resignation of the President on November 10th, the Security Management Team (SMT) suspended all national and international missions until November 24th, 2019. WFP had to stop activities, and most of the time, the staff worked from home.

• Due to the road blockades which interrupted the regular supply of food and fuel to the main cities, people could not engage in income-generating activities. WFP decided to start an EFSA with IR-PREP funds, to begin in January 2020.

• Despite the crisis, WFP managed to continue with some intervention as the REPSOL funded activity. A training workshop in local purchases was delivered to the municipality of Entre Ríos.

• WFP was also able to continue with technical assistance to the FFA project to increase the production of smallholders in the selected municipalities of Chuquisaca and Tarija departments which allowed the start of the cash distributions to 739 families of Tarija.

• WFP Bolivia has confirmed funds to carry out the double-burden of malnutrition study.

• At the request of the Bolivian Ministry of Rural Development and funded by China, WFP is carrying out a smallholder value-chain assessment. In November, WFP facilitated a workshop with smallholder from the municipality of Yunchará to collect information from the bean chain of the area.

Moreover, WFP technicians gathered and analysed data regarding the private markets of Santa Cruz and Cochabamba.

• Together with the rest of the UN Agencies, WFP Bolivia participated in the International Day for the elimination of violence against women.