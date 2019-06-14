WFP Bolivia Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

USD 11.7m total requirements

USD 2 m six months net funding requirements

566,100 in Cash transfers distributed

11,90 people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

In partnership with the Government (VIDECI) and the Municipal Risk Management Unit, three modalities of the SCOPE system (e-vouchers, barcode coupons and cash transfers) are being used in an emergency operation to support the rehabilitation of community assets. During the three-month project, 12,000 people affected by floods will be able to restore food security and improve their resilience.

WFP is already exploring the effects that the cash distribution has had on food security and resilience in Tarija y Chuquisaca: beneficiaries of the projects have food reserves for the coming months and can cover a wider range of needs.

As part of the ECHO-funded project for the development of an early warning system, an event will be held on 11 June to present the new system to the Vice-Minister and to raise awareness on disaster management through a round table exchange and debate, involving the press.

In the framework of a UNDP-financed project supporting the local government of Oruro in developing investment plans, WFP and FAO are designing a gender and food security assessment that will inform the government investment planning process.

WFP Bolivia will carry out a six-month intervention relying on the Three-Pronged Approach to identify a list of asset creation activities.

At the request of the Ministry of Rural Development and with funding from China, WFP is carrying out a smallholder value-chain assessment, focusing on vegetables, apples, maize, beans and quinoa in 14 municipalities in the departments of La Paz, Oruro, Chuquisaca and Tarija. The objective is to identify gaps and strategies to boost production and identify markets.