Bolivia
WFP Bolivia Country Brief March 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
- USD 506,544 in cash-based transfers made USD
- 1.8 m six-month (April–September 2022) net funding requirements, representing 65% of total
- 20,440 people assisted in March 2022
Operational Updates
- In March, COVID-19 cases decreased from a weekly average of 275 at the beginning of the month to 240 at the end.
- As of March 31, 50 percent of the population received two vaccine doses, 61 percent had only one dose, and 11 percent also the third dose.
- The Vice Ministry of Civil Defence announced a reduction in the intensity of the rains, especially in the Altiplano and Chaco regions. However, rains continue affecting the departments of Beni and Pando, both of which declared an orange alert.
- To support the education of Indigenous people affected by climate change, WFP delivered school supplies to children from rural schools in the Indigenous community of Ucumasi.
- WFP delivered equipment to two associations of Indigenous women who produce nougat and quinoa cookies to strengthen the food security of adults and children in the department of Oruro.
- After the rehabilitation and building of productive assets such as irrigation channels and traditional water wells, WFP benefited 16,000 people from Indigenous communities surrounding Lake Poopo with cash transfers.
- Four Emergency Food Security Assessments (EFSA) and Marketing Functional Index, including gender, protection, and social behaviour change communication assessments in three major floods and drought-prone ecosystems, were carried out in addition to the EFSA for Entre Rios.