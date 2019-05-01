WFP Bolivia Country Brief, March 2019

In Numbers

USD 11.7m total requirements

USD 2.3 m six months net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In commemoration of the International Women's Day, WFP has recognized the work of Bolivian scientist Mariel Panigua, recently honoured with the Elsevier Award of the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD). On this occasion, a workshop was organized with WFP staff in Bolivia and a mural was painted in a public school of La Paz.

WFP will be supporting approximately to 3,200 families affected by floods and strong rains in Tarija and Chuquisaca. For a period of three months, families will be provided with conditional transfers in from of cash or electronic vouchers.

As part of the ECHO-funded project for the development of an early warning system based on bioindicators, pilot activities are being carried out in six municipalities. This will be followed by training for officials of the Vice Ministry of Civil Defence.

In coordination with the Ministry of Rural Development (MDRyT), WFP will initiate a smallholder value chain assessment in May with a focus on vegetables, apples, maize, beans and quinoa in 14 municipalities in the departments of La Paz, Oruro, Chuquisaca and Tarija.

The Broadcasting Campaign for Nutrition Communications has completed its first phase.

The project seeks to disseminate audio-visual messages to adolescents via a public television channel (ATB) and a radio station with the objective to promote healthy eating habits.