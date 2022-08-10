WFP Bolivia Country Brief June 2022

In Numbers

USD 26,222 USD cash-based transfers made*

USD 2.5 m six months (July – December 2022) net funding requirements, representing 69% of total

2,495 people assisted* in June 2022

Operational Updates

In June, COVID-19 cases increased from a weekly average of 229 at the beginning of the month to 861 at the end.

WFP, and Rome-based agencies based in Bolivia, Paraguay, and Argentina carried out a tripartite mission to the region of the Gran Chaco Americano to explore opportunities for a joint intervention to address food insecurity caused by extreme droughts.

In June, WFP provided cash-based transfers to 499 families from 10 Indigenous-Guarani communities in the municipality of Entre Ríos, affected by floods that caused the destruction of their homes, livelihoods, productive assets, and water systems. WFP also supported the rehabilitation or construction of assets such as irrigation channels, agricultural land, water tanks, and rehabilitation of water systems to increase their resilience in the upcoming rainy season, initiating in November.