Bolivia
WFP Bolivia Country Brief, June 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
USD 23,666.81 in cash-based transfers
USD 0.4 million six-month net funding requirements
767 people assisted June 2021
Operational Updates
In the month of June, COVID-19 infections decreased from a weekly average of 2,767 at the beginning of the month to 1,839 at the end of it. In June, Bolivia had the highest peak of its three pandemic waves with a weekly average of 3,135 on June 14, 2021.
By the end of the month, approximately 6 percent of the population was vaccinated (two doses), compared to 3 percent at the end of the last month. On the other hand, 16.1 percent of the population received the first vaccine dose.
Within the framework of the Food Systems Summit, WFP continued to support the organization and implementation of dialogue workshops. In the month of June, a total of 5 dialogue workshops took place - three regional, one with indigenous peoples, and one with academic and research entities.
To reduce the impact of COVID-19 for students in rural schools, WFP delivered biosafety supplies to the Autonomous Departmental Government of Oruro, and the Municipality of Zudañez in the department of Chuquisaca.
After signing an agreement with the Municipality of San Pablo de Lípez in the department of Potosí, WFP assisted 191 families affected by snowfalls and frosts during the month of May through cash-based transfers (CBT).
An agreement to implement a Food Production Plant has been signed between WFP and the Autonomous Departmental Government of Oruro. The plant will produce complementary food for children under 2 years of age, using local traditional foods produced by smallholder farmers.