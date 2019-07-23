WFP Bolivia Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

USD 11.7 m total requirements

USD 1.5 m six months net funding requirements

Operational Updates

As part of the ECHO-funded project for the development of an early warning system, RIDA and SINB, the two applications developed under this project, were launched on June 11th.

All Country Office staff participated in a workshop on "Gender and Masculinities", aiming to raise awareness and train staff on social and gender norms.

Between March and May, 3.351 households in six municipalities affected by floods, were assisted with the rehabilitation of community assets, improving the food security situation and their resilience. National and local governments, along with traditional authorities at the community level, actively participated in the operations and decision making.

WFP and FAO are designing a gender and food security assessment within the framework of a UNDP-financed project, supporting the local Government of Oruro in developing investment plans.

WFP Bolivia will carry out a six-month intervention relying on the Three-Pronged Approach to identify a list of asset creation activities.

At the request of the Ministry of Rural Development and with funding from China, WFP is carrying out a smallholder value-chain assessment, focusing on vegetables, apples, maize, beans and quinoa in 14 municipalities in the departments of La Paz, Oruro, Chuquisaca and Tarija. The objective is to identify gaps and strategies to boost production and identify markets.