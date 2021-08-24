WFP Bolivia Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

USD 0 in cash-based transfers

USD 1.1 million six-month net funding requirements

80 people living with HIV/AIDS trained in nutrition to improve their treatment July 2021

Operational Updates

• In the month of July, COVID-19 infections decreased from a weekly average of 1,662 at the beginning of the month to 790 at the end.

In July, Bolivia had the lowest infection rate since last March.

• By the end of the month, approximately 14 percent of the population was vaccinated (two doses), compared to 6 percent at the end of June. Around 25 percent of the population has received the first vaccine dose.

• Within the framework of the Food Systems Summit, WFP continued to support the organization and implementation of dialogue workshops. On 6 July, a workshop with the industrial sector took place. The National Food Systems Summit Dialogue took place on 14 and 15 July, where the government presented its Country Position, and the Political Declaration which has been presented at the pre-summit in Rome.

• On 27 July, the new WFP Country Director, Alejandro López Chicheri, arrived in Bolivia.

• Nutrition training workshops were initiated for people living with HIVAIDS in the city of Cochabamba. The objective is to strengthen their knowledge in food and nutrition related to HIV, and to improve their dietary intake and the adherence of their treatments, affected due to the COVID-19 restrictions, which has had a significant impact on their wellbeing.

• A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between WFP and the Ministry of Rural Development and Lands was signed. The objective of the MoU is to facilitate the execution and coordination of joint actions and support the strengthening of the Ministry.