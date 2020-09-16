WFP Bolivia Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

USD 11.7 m total requirements

USD 1.5 m six months net funding requirements

USD 111.265 distributed in Cash Transfer

3.919 people assisted in July 2020

Operational Updates

• The Government of Bolivia announced the extension of the national lockdown until August 31st . On July, WFP staff in Bolivia worked from home, and missions not related to the emergency were suspended.

• The Government of Bolivia announced the closure of the 2020 schoolyear due to the inability to provide effective online education and the rise in COVID-19 infections in the country. As a result, schools are closed as of August 3 until further notice.

• WFP assisted about 300 families in La Paz with electronic vouchers for food and essential goods in selected supermarkets. Assistance targeted highly vulnerable people, craftsman/women and street working young people.

• As of July, WFP assisted 81 Venezuelan migrant families in La Paz. This group of beneficiaries is not receiving any governmental assistance and is not generating incomes since the beginning of the lockdown in Bolivia. This was the first assistance to migrants provided by WFP in Bolivia.

• WFP and the Ministry of Land and Rural Development signed a cooperation agreement to update the national food insecurity indicators (ICA).

• Coordination meetings with the Ministry of Health were held to provide food assistance for COVID19 patients in isolation centres in El Alto, Sucre and Oruro.

• The final evaluation for the Gender Transformative Programme (GTP) was carried out. WFP Bolivia achieved its certification by reaching 34 out of 38 benchmarks.