WFP Bolivia Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

USD 11.7 m total requirements

USD 1.5 m six months net funding requirements

Operational Context

• As part of the ECHO-funded project for the development of an early warning system, two workshops were held in Beni and Pando.

• WFP Bolivia will carry out a six-month intervention relying on the Three-Pronged Approach to identify a list of asset creation activities. To this end, Seasonal Livelihood Programming (SLP) were carried out in de Chuquisaca Department (Sucre and Monteagudo) and other in Tarija.

• WFP and FAO are designing a gender and food security assessment within the framework of a UNDP-financed project, supporting the local Government of Oruro in developing investment plans.

• At the request of the Ministry of Rural Development and with funding from China, WFP is carrying out a smallholder value-chain assessment, focusing on vegetables, apples, maize, beans and quinoa in 14 municipalities in the departments of La Paz, Oruro, Chuquisaca and Tarija. The objective is to identify gaps and strategies to boost production and identify markets.

• The REPSOL funded activity aims to strength smallholder’s associations linking them to the market of school meals in Entre Ríos. Agreements have been signed with the municipality and with the Fautapo Foundation.

• The PROBITAS-funded activity helps identify capacity gaps in four agricultural associations in Entre Ríos. The enhancement of the infrastructure of the association “Nueva Vida” was completed.

• Elisabeth Faure, WFP Country Director, was interviewed by Fides News Agency (Agencia Nacional de Prensa) to discuss current malnutrition problems in Bolivia. This interview was quoted in other newspapers in the country