WFP Bolivia Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

USD 2.3 m six-month (February–July 2022) net funding requirements, representing 56% of total

Operational Updates

• In January, COVID-19 cases increased from a weekly average of 4,918 at the beginning of the month to 5,017 at the end.

• As of January 31, 45 percent of the population received two doses of vaccine, 58 percent only one dose, and 7 percent the third dose. Even though the Government issued a decree for which everyone over 18 years of age should present the vaccination card or a PCR test to enter public entities and banks, the norm had to be suspended due to anti-vaccine groups protests.

• The Vice Ministry of Civil Defence informed that a total of 59,838 families were affected by floods, which were assisted by the Government, without need for additional assistance from the international cooperation.

• With the support of WFP and in coordination with indigenous leaders and representative to the Congress, handicrafts made by women of the Guaraní indigenous people were marketed in WFP Headquarter in Rome. The pilot aims at expanding the market for these handicrafts benefitting Guaraní indigenous women from 36 communities in Entre Ríos, Tarija.

• The works and equipment of the Complementary Food Plant in Oruro are completed. The official handing over to the Departmental Government of Oruro is due to happen by the end of February 2022.

• WFP started the planning of a new intervention in Oruro that will benefit 5,600 indigenous families affected by the dried up of Lake Poopó which is their main source of livelihood. Productive assets such as irrigation channels and traditional water wells will be rehabilitated or built to make families more resilient for the next dry season due to start in May.