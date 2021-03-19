WFP Bolivia Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

USD 11,215 in cash-based transfers

USD 1.5 million next six months net funding requirements

643 people assisted January 2021

Operational Updates

• In January 2021, the COVID-19 second wave started with more than 2,000 cases per day. The country did not experience these types of figures since the peak of first wave in July-August 2020.

• Since mid-January, all the Country Office staff returned to teleworking considering COVID-19 prevention measures. All field missions have been suspended by the UN Resident Coordinator Office until further notice.

• WFP delivered 563 food baskets to in-home COVID-19 patients quarantined in rural municipalities. In urban areas, WFP had 80 food baskets delivered to health recovery centres.

A new agreement with La Paz’s Municipality is underway to continue providing food assistance to COVID-19 patients in the municipality's recovery centres.

• WFP is hiring a consultancy to develop a locally produced nutritional supplement for children under-two by recreating successful formulas with available local agricultural products and setting up a new processing plant.

• WFP launched a nutrition communications campaign for the Municipality of La Paz. The campaign objective was to promote a healthy diet to strengthen the immune system in order to prevent COVID-19. Due to the creative social media outreach, an audience of 928,559 people viewed the videos by the end of January.

• In response to a request of the Vice-Ministry of Civil Defence to assist flood-affected families,

WFP is setting up an emergency response operation in two municipalities in the north of the Department of La Paz.