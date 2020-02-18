18 Feb 2020

WFP Bolivia Country Brief, December 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (237.25 KB)

In Numbers

USD 1.3 m six months funding needs USD 80,599 distributed in Cash transfers 901 Families assisted in December

Operational Updates

• In the last quarter of 2019, Bolivia suffered a political and social crisis as a result of the presidential elections and the subsequent Evo Morales' resignation.

• Through an EFSA, WFP will assess the degree of food insecurity and the type of assistance needed by the people affected by the political and social crisis. With the support of the Regional Bureau, the Country Office made the planning process and hired a consulting firm.

• Concerning the REPSOL funded activity, WFP and its local partners are planning the beginning of the school year for 2020.

• WFP finalized the Food Assistance for Asset to increase the production of smallholders in selected municipalities of Chuquisaca and Tarija departments.
In December WFP assisted 901 families through cash distribution, reaching a total of 1,604 families and USD 223,641 distributed in cash transfers.

• At the request of the Bolivian Ministry of Rural Development and funded by China, WFP is carrying out a smallholder value-chain assessment. In December, interviews were conducted with private institutions from La Paz, Cochabamba and Santa Cruz, to characterize the demand of the private market (focused on industry, supermarkets and wholesale distributors). Interviews were as well conducted with smallholder’s farmer associations to characterize the supply.

• WFP Regional Bureau for the Latin American region and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) signed an agreement to carry out the Double Burden Study in Bolivia, in 2020.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.