WFP Bolivia Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

USD 1.3 m six months funding needs USD 80,599 distributed in Cash transfers 901 Families assisted in December

Operational Updates

• In the last quarter of 2019, Bolivia suffered a political and social crisis as a result of the presidential elections and the subsequent Evo Morales' resignation.

• Through an EFSA, WFP will assess the degree of food insecurity and the type of assistance needed by the people affected by the political and social crisis. With the support of the Regional Bureau, the Country Office made the planning process and hired a consulting firm.

• Concerning the REPSOL funded activity, WFP and its local partners are planning the beginning of the school year for 2020.

• WFP finalized the Food Assistance for Asset to increase the production of smallholders in selected municipalities of Chuquisaca and Tarija departments.

In December WFP assisted 901 families through cash distribution, reaching a total of 1,604 families and USD 223,641 distributed in cash transfers.

• At the request of the Bolivian Ministry of Rural Development and funded by China, WFP is carrying out a smallholder value-chain assessment. In December, interviews were conducted with private institutions from La Paz, Cochabamba and Santa Cruz, to characterize the demand of the private market (focused on industry, supermarkets and wholesale distributors). Interviews were as well conducted with smallholder’s farmer associations to characterize the supply.

• WFP Regional Bureau for the Latin American region and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) signed an agreement to carry out the Double Burden Study in Bolivia, in 2020.