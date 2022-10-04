WFP Bolivia Country Brief August 2022

In Numbers

USD 98,502 delivered as cash-based transfers

USD 2.2 m six months (September – February 2023) net funding requirements, representing 62% of total

1,257 people assisted in August 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

• To create climate smart livelihoods and engage in inclusive economic activities within the context of the pandemic and the climate crisis, WFP is providing humanitarian assistance through its resilience programming to the Uru Indigenous communities. WFP assistance includes productive asset creation, such as the construction of greenhouses, water ponds and animal farms for schools allowing children to learn and strengthen their capacities while accessing better food and nutrition. In August, WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the departmental government of Oruro and will contribute USD 650,000 to construct and rehabilitate water collection infrastructure benefiting 550 families.

• Within its resilience programming assistance to the Indigenous communities living in the municipality of Entre Rios, WFP delivered cashbased transfers to 524 Guaraní Indigenous families affected by the floods and the landslide of February 2022.

• To celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, from 1 to 7 August 2022, WFP promoted breastfeeding among Indigenous mothers at the maternal and child health hospital of Los Andes in the city of El Alto.