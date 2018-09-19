19 Sep 2018

WFP Bolivia Country Brief, August 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2018
Download PDF (413.91 KB)

In Numbers

USD 11.7m total requirements

Operational Updates

• With the approval of WFP Bolivia’s Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2018 – 2022 at WFP’s Executive Board meeting in Rome at the end of June, WFP has completed the transitional ICSP and commenced activities under its new CSP 2018 – 2022.

• In the framework of WFP’s project with Repsol on school meals and smallholder farmers in the municipality of Entre Ríos (Tarija department), WFP organized a food security fair with NGOs and the municipal government to share experiences and best practices, show the work done by the organizations to the public, and promote the products of supported smallholder farmer associations. Furthermore, WFP monitored vegetable gardens’ functioning in schools: 80% of municipalities now have gardens to complement their school meals.

• The Country Office hosted a mission from the WFP Regional Office to support a baseline study for the ECHO funded activity (under SO4) to develop a beneficiary registration and early warning system for the Ministry of Civil Defence (VIDECI).

• In partnership with the Humanitarian Country Team, WFP organized an event to celebrate World Humanitarian Day. During the event, VIDECI was recognized for its outstanding trajectory in leading humanitarian assistance in the country.

• WFP has begun the implementation of the ‘Gender Transformation Programme’, which aims to integrate a gender perspective into all programmes and functional areas of WFP. A gender expert has been hired to coordinate this activity.

