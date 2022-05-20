WFP Bolivia Country Brief April 2022

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In March, COVID-19 cases decreased from a weekly average of 210 at the beginning of the month to 84 at the end. April had the lowest weekly average of infections for a year and a half.

By the end of April, 51 percent of the population received two vaccine doses, 61 percent had only one dose, and 11 percent also the third dose. There were no increases in first and third doses.

WFP conducted a field visit to carry out a participatory community planning with seven communities belonging to the Uru Murato and Uru Chipaya Indigenous peoples, in response to the Government of Oruro request to assist vulnerable Indigenous populations affected by climate change. WFP plans to start an integrated intervention in May.

WFP completed the cash-based transfers to Indigenous communities surrounding Lake Poopo, after the rehabilitation and building of productive assets such as irrigation channels and traditional water wells.

WFP Bolivia took part in the “IX Regional Forum on School Feeding of the World Food Program for Latin America and the Caribbean,” participating alongside with Lia Gonzales, Indigenous climber and teacher, and Luis Erquicia, manager of the Association of Municipalities for School Feeding of Chuquisaca.

WFP Bolivia is currently preparing the intervention to assist the flood that affected Guaraní Indigenous people of Entre Ríos.