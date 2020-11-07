Bolivia
UNICEF Bolivia COVID-19 Situation Report No.2, August-October 2020
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
In Bolivia, the number of cases continues to increase significantly, affecting the entire national territory. The peak of the infection curve was reached in the last week of July, with more than 2,000 confirmed cases per day. In September, there is a decline in confirmed cases according to official data.
The last official report dated 10 October reported 1,894 cases in one week.
In August, a social crisis broke out due to the postponement of the presidential elections. The protests mainly materialized through roadblocks across the country. Bolivia went through social unrest with roadblocks, which had an impact on the provision of medical oxygen and other supplies for COVID-19 patient care in health facilities in the western region of the country.
As of September, the post-confinement and community health surveillance phase started. Even with closed borders and no in-presence school activity, measures such as hand washing, physical distancing and wearing face masks are promoted.
On 18 October, the general elections were held, mobilizing 7.1 million voters. Authorities of the Ministry of Health worked together with the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to implement biosafety measures to prevent contagion during election day.
UNICEF's response focused on:
6,286 health workers have been provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) for ensuring the continuity of health services.
26,534 people in need were provided with basic supplies for personal hygiene and to support the prevention of COVID-19.
73,874 caregivers received messages on the promotion of breastfeeding and information on nutritional practices for young children with the aim of preventing malnutrition.
22,754 people received psycho-emotional assistance and information on available support services to reduce anxiety and emotional concerns. 51% were referred to a mental health specialist.
597,743 children and adolescents accessed distance learning activities, and 7,991 teachers were trained on digital skills, to provide better online education.
19,317 people interacted with experts on topics related to COVID-19 prevention and child and adolescent care through online sessions and UReporters.