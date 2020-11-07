UNICEF Bolivia COVID-19 Situation Report No.2, August-October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

In Bolivia, the number of cases continues to increase significantly, affecting the entire national territory. The peak of the infection curve was reached in the last week of July, with more than 2,000 confirmed cases per day. In September, there is a decline in confirmed cases according to official data.

The last official report dated 10 October reported 1,894 cases in one week.

In August, a social crisis broke out due to the postponement of the presidential elections. The protests mainly materialized through roadblocks across the country. Bolivia went through social unrest with roadblocks, which had an impact on the provision of medical oxygen and other supplies for COVID-19 patient care in health facilities in the western region of the country.

As of September, the post-confinement and community health surveillance phase started. Even with closed borders and no in-presence school activity, measures such as hand washing, physical distancing and wearing face masks are promoted.