UNHCR Bolivia Fact Sheet March 2022
Attachments
Results in 2021
- In 2021, UNHCR through its partners provided support to 2,871persons in vulnerable situations through multi-purpose cash assistance and some other 5,296 with in-kind assistance to cover their basic needs; 1,439 vulnerable individuals were provided with temporary accommodation; 7,691 individuals were provided with free legal assistance, orientation, information and referral to various service providers; 241 cases of child protection were treated and supported by UNHCR and/or partners. Additionally, some 3,059people received primary health care attention,while some 85 people received livelihoods training or support.