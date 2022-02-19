Special Situation Report - Bolivia, Chile & Peru

CURRENT SITUATION

In the context of increased onward movements of refugees and migrants in the region, crossing different countries in vulnerable situations and through unofficial border points, in Chile, on 12 February, the country’s new Migration Law went into effect with the publication of its by-laws.

This led to the application of a procedure known as reconducción or “redirection” of refugees and migrants who enter Chile through irregular crossings. According to information available to R4V partners, pursuant to this procedure, since 12 February at least 70 individuals, the vast majority Venezuelan refugees and migrants, were “redirected” back from Chile to Bolivia. Out of this group, more than 50 refugees and migrants (including at least 20 children) remained at the border between the two customs offices of Colchane (in Chile) and Pisiga (in Bolivia) for several hours on 13 February, without the possibility of entering Chile and in disagreement not wanting to return to Bolivia.

Since these events, according to R4V partners, all of the refugees and migrants who were so far “redirected” back from Chile to Bolivia have now reentered Bolivia. It is understood that some traveled on to Oruro and others attempted to re-enter Chile through irregular crossings.

With refugees and migrants from Venezuela continuing to be impacted by COVID-19 and related mitigation measures, which have increased onward movements, also northward, it is anticipated that those moving southward will continue to be affected by the “redirection” procedure in Chile and returned to Bolivia and possibly Peru, although there is no formal agreement with the General Directorate of Migration in Bolivia (DIGEMIG), nor with the Superintendence of Migration in Peru to receive refugees and migrants returned from Chile.

Up to 600 refugees and migrants enter Chile daily through irregular crossings along its northern borders with Bolivia and Peru. It is estimated that this could increase to 850 refugees and migrants attempting to enter Chile daily, particularly with the potential re-opening of borders by Peru initiated beginning on 12 February.1 Main travel routes to Chile include from Puno in Peru, to Desaguadero in Bolivia, on to Colchane in Chile; as well as from Tacna in Peru to Arica in Chile. Recent R4V partner border monitoring exercises found an average of 498 refugees and migrants exiting Peru daily at Puno towards Bolivia and Chile over the last five months; while there were an average of 319 refugees and migrants exiting Peru daily at Tacna bound for Chile over the past two months.

Meanwhile, monitoring undertaken by R4V partners at Puno in Peru, near the Desaguadero border in Bolivia, found that since last weekend’s first application of the new Migration Law in Chile, approximately 2 out of 5 Venezuelans in transit at Puno were re-entering Peru from Bolivia, including after being unable to enter Chile, with the majority entering Bolivia from Peru having the intention to reach Chile.

While “redirections” are a new legal feature of the Chilean Migration Law, some “pushbacks” and “expulsions” of refugees and migrants from Venezuela at the border between Chile and Peru (despite its closure due to COVID-19 measures) have been reported over the past months. For example, Venezuelans interviewed during border monitoring exercises in Tacna (Peru) noted that even refugees and migrants near the city of Arica (Chile) had been detained by the police and returned to Peruvian territory.