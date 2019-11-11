11 Nov 2019

Secretary-General Deeply Concerned about Situation in Bolivia

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 10 Nov 2019 View Original

SG/SM/19850

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General remains deeply concerned about the situation in Bolivia and takes note of recent developments, including the resignation of President Evo Morales.

The Secretary‑General urges all concerned to refrain from violence, reduce tension and exercise maximum restraint. He calls on all actors to abide by international law, notably fundamental human rights principles.

The Secretary‑General also appeals to all actors to commit to achieving a peaceful resolution of the current crisis and to ensuring transparent and credible elections.

For information media. Not an official record.

