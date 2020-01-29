Secretary-General Appoints Susana Sottoli of Argentina United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bolivia

SG/A/1939

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Susana Sottoli of Argentina as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bolivia, with the host Government’s approval.

Ms. Sottoli brings over 20 years of experience in development work, including 18 years with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF). For the past six years, Ms. Sottoli served as Deputy Director of Programmes for the largest UNICEF division at Headquarters. In that capacity, she oversaw professional teams to ensure programme excellence in support of UNICEF country offices across seven regions. Prior to that, she was UNICEF Country Representative in Mexico, Policy Regional Adviser in the Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean and Deputy Representative in UNICEF Paraguay.

Prior to joining UNICEF, Ms. Sottoli worked as a researcher and consultant in the United States, Europe and Latin America, developing policy solutions for Governments and international organizations on issues such as poverty, gender equality and social protection, among others.

Ms. Sottoli holds a master’s degree in sociology and a doctoral degree in political sciences and sociology from the University of Heidelberg, Germany.