09 Sep 2019

ROK Government Decides to Extend 100,000 USD in Humanitarian Assistance to Wildfire Emergency in Bolivia

Report
from Government of the Republic of Korea
Published on 03 Sep 2019 View Original
  1. The government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) will extend 100,000 USD in humanitarian assistance to the Plurinational State of Bolivia, which is being severely affected by wildfire.

° About 1,800 families are affected and 738,000 hectares of forests and grasslands are destroyed by wildfire.

  1. The 100,000-USD assistance from the ROK government will be used by the United Nations Development Programme Office in Bolivia for urgent initial responses, including fire extinguishment.

  2. As a responsible member of the international community, the ROK government will continue to extend assistance to join efforts to help countries and nationals affected by natural disasters.

