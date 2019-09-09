ROK Government Decides to Extend 100,000 USD in Humanitarian Assistance to Wildfire Emergency in Bolivia
- The government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) will extend 100,000 USD in humanitarian assistance to the Plurinational State of Bolivia, which is being severely affected by wildfire.
° About 1,800 families are affected and 738,000 hectares of forests and grasslands are destroyed by wildfire.
The 100,000-USD assistance from the ROK government will be used by the United Nations Development Programme Office in Bolivia for urgent initial responses, including fire extinguishment.
As a responsible member of the international community, the ROK government will continue to extend assistance to join efforts to help countries and nationals affected by natural disasters.