Note to Correspondents: UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča concludes visit to Bolivia

The Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas of the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, Miroslav Jenča, concluded his visit to Bolivia on 4 December with the signing by Foreign Affairs Minister Rogelio Mayta Mayta, ASG Jenča and UN Resident Coordinator Susana Sottoli of a “Document of Commitment on the Second Phase of the UN Initiative for the Consolidation of Peace” with the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

The Document of Commitment marks another major step forward in Bolivia’s peace consolidation efforts. The second phase of the Initiative will be implemented by the UN system in Bolivia under the leadership of the Resident Coordinator with the accompaniment of UN Headquarters. The new phase will focus on electoral assistance for the municipal and local elections to take place in March 2021; promotion of human rights, including women’s rights; dialogue efforts; and institutional strengthening of the legislature.

The objective of the visit was to reaffirm the UN’s commitment to supporting national efforts to consolidate peace and overcome deep divisions in the country through dialogue. ASG Jenča met with President Luis Arce, Vice President David Choquehuanca, the Speakers of both chambers of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly and other government and electoral officials, political leaders, the Episcopal Conference of Bolivia as well as civil society, women’s groups and the international community. He visited Santa Cruz to meet with departmental and local authorities.

Among the issues discussed during the visit were such global challenges as the consequences of climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and durable and environmentally responsible recovery with a focus on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. ASG Jenča recognized the leadership of Bolivia in support of multilateralism to address global challenges.