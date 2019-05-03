03 May 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 1, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 01 May 2019 View Original

Severe Weather

Bolivia
On 1 May 2019, the Bolivia Ministry of Defense, reported landslides occurred yesterday in the neighborhood of Bajo Sopocachi and Immaculada Concepcion in La Paz Department due to recent heavy rain. Last night, the Civil Defense sheltered 88 people who were in need of potable water and medical assistance. Additionally, landslides affected the neighborhood of San Jorge Kantutani where several houses collapsed. Media reported at least 380 people and 64 homes were affected. The reports are available in Spanish at: Ministerio de Defensa, Bolivia Ministerio, and La Vanguardia Noticias.

Peru
On 30 April 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN), reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Yumantay ravine in Manantay District, Coronel Portillo, Ucayali Department affected 516 people and 121 homes. In Cashapampa District, Sihuas Province, Ancash Department, landslides left 300 people without potable water and affected 44 transportation networks as well as 40 drainage systems. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: COEN and COEN_ N° 1133.

