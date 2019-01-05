Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 4, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 2 January 2019, the Bolivia Civil Defense reported heavy rain in the towns of Santa Cruz City, La Guardia, and El Torno, causing several families to evacuate due to the risk of their homes being destroyed. The most affected districts were: Plan Tres Mil, Nuevo Palmar, El Bajío, Villa Primero de Mayo, and Paurito. Media reported more than 600 families were affected in Ipati, Lagunillas Municipality, due to the heavy rain. In addition, an overflow of the Cuevo stream in Cordillera Province affected families of Mandiyúti Community. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Defensa Civil and El Deber Noticias.