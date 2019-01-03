Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 2, 2019

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 28 December 2018, the Bolivia Civil Defense reported hail and heavy rain in the municipalities of Sucre, Mojocoya, Yamparaéz, Monteagudo, and Padilla, Chuquisaca Department, where at least 500 families were affected and several towns were left without potable water for two days. In addition, an overflow of several rivers affected 3,776 hectares of agricultural land in Cochabamba, Oruro, and Potosi departments. In Cochabamba, at least 2,000 families were affected due to the overflow of the Chapare and Chimore rivers. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Defensa Civil and VIDECI.

Uruguay

On 31 December 2018, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) reported heavy rain and storms affecting several homes in the departments of Florida, Colonia, Maldonado, and Montevideo. In addition, the storm caused several trees to fall and left 50,000 people without electricity. A fatality was reported due to the severe weather. This morning, SINAE declared an orange alert for the following departments: Colonia, San Jose, and Soriano, due to continuous heavy rain. The reports are available in Spanish at: Sistema Nacional de Emergencias and SINAE.

Volcano

Ecuador

On 1 January 2019, the Ecuador Institute of Geophysics reported that the Reventador Volcano, located in the eastern Andes of Ecuador, registered ash fall reaching 800 meters above the crater towards the west. Media reported ash falls in the capital city of Quito. In addition, there were 48 explosions and 3 emission tremors. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: IG Insitituto Geofisico and La Republica Noticias.