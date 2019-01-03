03 Jan 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 2, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 02 Jan 2019 View Original

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 28 December 2018, the Bolivia Civil Defense reported hail and heavy rain in the municipalities of Sucre, Mojocoya, Yamparaéz, Monteagudo, and Padilla, Chuquisaca Department, where at least 500 families were affected and several towns were left without potable water for two days. In addition, an overflow of several rivers affected 3,776 hectares of agricultural land in Cochabamba, Oruro, and Potosi departments. In Cochabamba, at least 2,000 families were affected due to the overflow of the Chapare and Chimore rivers. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Defensa Civil and VIDECI.

Uruguay

On 31 December 2018, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) reported heavy rain and storms affecting several homes in the departments of Florida, Colonia, Maldonado, and Montevideo. In addition, the storm caused several trees to fall and left 50,000 people without electricity. A fatality was reported due to the severe weather. This morning, SINAE declared an orange alert for the following departments: Colonia, San Jose, and Soriano, due to continuous heavy rain. The reports are available in Spanish at: Sistema Nacional de Emergencias and SINAE.

Volcano
Ecuador

On 1 January 2019, the Ecuador Institute of Geophysics reported that the Reventador Volcano, located in the eastern Andes of Ecuador, registered ash fall reaching 800 meters above the crater towards the west. Media reported ash falls in the capital city of Quito. In addition, there were 48 explosions and 3 emission tremors. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: IG Insitituto Geofisico and La Republica Noticias.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.