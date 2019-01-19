19 Jan 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 18, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 18 Jan 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 18 January 2019, the Bolivia Civil Defense reported recent heavy rain and floods in the Province of O’Connor, Tarija Department, affected more than 20 communities and 800 hectares of agricultural land. In the Municipality of Entre Rios, an overflow of the Santa Ana and Pajonal rivers affected 258 families. The most affected communities were: Naranjos, Las Lomas, La Moreta, Alambrado, Valle del Medio, La Cueva, and Salinas. The reports are available in Spanish at: Defensa Civil and VIDECI.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 18 January 2018, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology (INSIVUMEH) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 8-13 moderate explosions every hour, with ash columns at 4,500 and 4,700 meters above sea level dispersing towards the west and south-west. Ash falls were registered in communities of Chimaltenango Department: Panimache I and II, Morelia, Santa Sofía, Yepocapa, and nearby communities. The report is available in Spanish at: INSIVUMEH. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Argentina

On 17 January 2019, media reported recent heavy rain in Quitilipi City, Chaco Province, Argentina where 3,000 people were evacuated and more than 7,500 families were affected due to floods. In addition, rain affected transportation networks. The report is available in Spanish at: La Nacion Noticias.

