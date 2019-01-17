17 Jan 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 16, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 16 Jan 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia (Update)
On 16 January 2019, the Bolivia Civil Defense published an updated report regarding heavy rain and floods situation in the country; overall, 14,000 people were affected, 50 homes were destroyed, and 10 municipalities declared an emergency situation. The most affected Departments were: Santa Cruz, Cochabamba, Tarija, Potosi, and the northern part of La Paz. The report is available in Spanish at: Defensa Civil.

Ecuador
On 15 January 2019, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador (SNGRE), reported heavy rain in Babahoyo, Quinsaloma, Ventanas, and Quevedo, Los Rio Province, where 348 people were affected. Heavy rain flooded the following 10 cantons: Babahoyo, Baba, Buena Fe, Montalvo, Palenque, Puebloviejo, Quevedo, Quinsaloma, Urdaneta, and Ventanas where 1,233 people and 403 homes were affected and 58 people were evacuated. In addition, 1,659 hectares of land were affected. The report is available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos.

Guatemala (Update)
On 15 January 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) published an update regarding low temperatures and heavy rain throughout the country. The number of people affected increased by 1,191 people since the last report (8 January 2019) bringing the total to 6,925 people affected at the national level. The report is available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos.

Paraguay
On 16 January 2019, the Paraguay National Emergency Secretariat (SEN) reported recent heavy rain in the town of General Bruguez, Presidente Hayes Department, where 170 families were left isolated. The report is available in Spanish at: SEN.

Peru (Update)
On 16 January 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported an increase in the number of people affected due to heavy rain and floods in Tournavista District, Puerto Inca Province, Huanuco, Department. An overflow of the Pachitea river affected 324 people (an increase of 254 people since 14 January report) and 70 homes. The complete report is available in Spanish at: COEN.

Uruguay (Update)
On 15 January 2019, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) updated its report regarding heavy rain and storms in the country. The number of evacuees increased by 816 people since the Monday, 14 January report, bringing the total of people evacuated to 2,420 in Artigas, Durazno, Florida, Paysandu, Rio Negro, and Salto Departments due to floods. In addition, seven main highways were affected in Colonia, Florida, Artigas, Rivera, Rocha, and Rio Negro Departments. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAE.

