16 Jan 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 14, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 14 Jan 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia (Update)

On 14 January 2019, the Bolivia Civil Defense indicated that the following Municipalities in Cochabamba Department were declared a disaster zone due to heavy rain and floods: Puerto Villarroel, Villa Tunari, Chimore, and Entre Rios. Overall, 7,538 families and 5,438 hectares of agricultural land were affected. Elsewhere, in Tarija and Chuqisaca Departments landslides affected several highways. The reports are available in Spanish at: Defensa Civil and VIDECI.

Peru

On 13 January 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and floods in Tournavista District, Puerto Inca Province, Huanuco Department, where 70 families and homes were affected. Elsewhere, in Campanilla District, Mariscal Caceres Province, San Martin Department a health center and several homes were affected due to heavy rain. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: COEN and COEN_ N° 043.

Uruguay (Update)

On 14 January 2019, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) updated its report regarding heavy rain and storms in the country. The number of evacuees increased by 1,088 people since the Friday, 11 January report, bringing the total of people evacuated to 1,604 in Artigas, Durazno, Florida, Paysandu, Rio Negro, Salto, and Soriano Departments due to floods. In addition, three main highways were affected in Durazno, Rocha, and Florida Departments. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAE.

