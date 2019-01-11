11 Jan 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 10, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 10 Jan 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia (Update)

On 9 January 2019, the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (Senamhi) issued a red alert for the Departments of Beni and Santa Cruz due to an overflow of Mamore, Parapeti, and Pilcomayo rivers; heavy rain is expected to continue until Sunday, 13 January. Media reported an increase in the number of people affected, to date, a total of 2,741,398 inhabitants in the Departments of Beni, Cochabamba, La Paz, and Santa Cruz were affected. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: Senamhi and El Deber Noticias.

Peru

On 8 January 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and landslides in Lalaquiz District, Huancabamba Province, Piura Department, where 65 families and homes were affected. In addition, 116 districts from 13 regions (Huánuco, Cajamarca, Cusco, Puno, San Martín, Junín, Pasco, Ayacucho, Huancavelica, Amazonas, La Libertad, Áncash, and Apurímac) are at a high risk due to rain and mudslides. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: COEN_ N° 025 and COEN.

Uruguay (Update)

On 10 January 2019, the Uruguay National Emergency System (SINAE) updated its report regarding heavy rain and storms in the country. The number of evacuees increased by 109 people since yesterday’s report, bringing the total to 232 people in Artigas, Canelones, Durazno, Florida, Rio Negro, and Salto. The most affected Department is Durazno due to an increase of water level (8.39 meter) of the Yi river. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAE.

**Volcano **

Nicaragua

On 9 December 2018, the Nicaragua Government (SINAPRED) reported that San Cristóbal Volcano, located near the town of Chichigalpa, Chinandega Department caused explosive eruptions with ash columns at 500 meters above sea level dispersing towards the south. Ash falls were registered in the following communities of Chinandega Department: Ranchería, La Grecia, El Pellizco, and Chichigalpa. The report is available in Spanish at: SINAPRED.

