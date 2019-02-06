Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 5, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia (Update)

On 4 February 2019, the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (Senamhi) issued a red alert for several provinces of Cochabamba, Beni, and La Paz Departments due to an overflow of the Beni and Mamore rivers. Media reported that San Bojra Municipality, Beni is in a critical situation; 3,420 families from 108 indigenous communities were affected due to an overflow of the Maniqui river. The reports are available in Spanish at: Senamhi and El Deber Noticias.

Peru

On 4 February 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported an overflow of the Aguaytia river in Nueva Requena District, Coronel Portillo Province, Ucayali Region where 100 families were affected in La Hoyada neighborhood. The complete report is available in Spanish at: COEN.