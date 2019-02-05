Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 4, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 3 February 2019, the Defense Ministry of Bolivia reported landslides over the weekend due to heavy rain in La Paz where the Yolosita-Caranavi highway collapsed. The landslide affected several vehicles and 53 people sought medical assistance. Media reported 16 fatalities in Caranavi Province, Yungas region and floods affected 11 urbanizations leaving the Caranavi city isolated, without access to potable water, fuel, nor sufficient medications in hospitals. Elsewhere, in Beni Department, an overflow of several rivers flooded the municipalities of San Borja and Rurrenabaque. The reports are available in Spanish at: MinisteriodeGobierno, El Deber Noticias, radiofiDes Noticias, and ElDia Noticias.

Paraguay

On 4 February 2019, the Paraguay National Emergency Secretariat (SEN) reported strong winds and heavy rain over the weekend, affecting 100 families and several homes in the town of Mbocayaty, Guairá Department. The report is available in Spanish at: SEN.

Unofficial Sources:

Argentina

On 3 February 2019, media reported heavy rain and floods affecting the following cities in Entre Rios Province, Argentina: Gualeguaychú, Concepción del Uruguay, Colón, Concordia, Paraná, and San José, where 2,000 people were evacuated due to an overflow of several rivers. The most affected areas in Entre Rios Province were: 9 de Julio, General Obligado, Reconquista, and Recreo. The report is available in Spanish at: Clarin Noticias.