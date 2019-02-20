Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 19, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia (Update)

On 18 February 2019, the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (Senamhi) extended a red alert until 22 February for several communities of Cochabamba, Beni, and La Paz Departments due to an overflow of the Beni and Mamore rivers. Media reported, 47 municipalities in nine departments were under an orange alert and 71 were under yellow alert due to floods. For instance, in Chuquisaca Department, 15 municipalities were under a state of emergency where 10,152 families from 426 communities were affected as well as 7,565 hectares of agricultural land. In San Borja, Reyes, and Santa Rosa del Yacuma Municipalities, Beni Department, at least 4,000 families were affected. The reports are available in Spanish at: Senamhi and El Deber Noticias.

Peru (Update)

On 18 February 2019, the Peru Civil Defense (INDECI) reported that heavy rain and floods affected families in Moquegua Department and humanitarian assistance was provided to affected communities. A press release from the Peru Civil Defense indicated that families in Aplao District (Arequipa Region) and Ilabaya District (Tacna Region) currently have access to free telephone service for 48 hours due to the rainy season. Media reported, at least 39 fatalities and 8,299 people were affected in Piura, Arequipa, Moquegua, Tacna, and Puno Regions due to floods and mudslides. In addition, seven health centers were affected, 19 bridges and 2 schools were destroyed. The reports are available in Spanish at: INDECI, Defensa Civil, and Clarin Noticias.

Volcano

Mexico

On 18 February 2019, the Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located about 50 miles outside of Mexico City registered 20 exhalations and four explosions yesterday at 09:56, 20:41, 21:50 h, and this morning at 7:04h (Central Daylight Time - CDT). Ash columns were dispersed toward the following towns: Tlaxco y Xalostoc, Nativitas, Hueyotlipan, Amaxac de Guerrero, Tepetitlá de Lardizábal, Texoloc, and Tlaxcala. CENAPRED urges people not to get near the volcano, especially the crater, due to danger involving ballistic fragments or mudflow in case of heavy rain. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.