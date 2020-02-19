19 Feb 2020

Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 14, 2020

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 14 Feb 2020 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 14 February 2020, the Bolivia Government Information Agency declared a disaster zone for Luribay Municipality, La Paz Department, due to heavy rain and river flooding that has affected 500 families, 30 households, and 1,050 hectares of agricultural land. In addition, media reported this rainy season overall has affected eight of nine regions of the country were 6,423 families suffered injuries. To date, 17 deaths have been registered. The reports are available in Spanish at: Agencia Bolivia de Informacion and Ecuavisa Noticias.

