Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 5, 2019

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 4 December 2019, the Bolivia Information Agency (ABI), reported hail affected the Santa Elena and Pampa Huasi Districts in Villa Charcas and Tarvita Municipalities, Chuquisaca Department. In addition, hail affected 160 families as well as agricultural production, such as potatoes, corn, peach, apple, and vegetables, in Santa Elena and Pampa Huasi. The report is available in Spanish at: ABI.

Volcanic Activity

Guatemala

On 3 December 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED) in Guatemala reported that the Santiaguito Volcano generated explosions and a column of ash and gas rising to 3,400 meters above sea level; ash falls were dispersed towards the west and southwest direction of the volcanic cone. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.