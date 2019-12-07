07 Dec 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 5, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 05 Dec 2019 View Original

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 4 December 2019, the Bolivia Information Agency (ABI), reported hail affected the Santa Elena and Pampa Huasi Districts in Villa Charcas and Tarvita Municipalities, Chuquisaca Department. In addition, hail affected 160 families as well as agricultural production, such as potatoes, corn, peach, apple, and vegetables, in Santa Elena and Pampa Huasi. The report is available in Spanish at: ABI.

Volcanic Activity

Guatemala

On 3 December 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED) in Guatemala reported that the Santiaguito Volcano generated explosions and a column of ash and gas rising to 3,400 meters above sea level; ash falls were dispersed towards the west and southwest direction of the volcanic cone. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.