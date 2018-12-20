20 Dec 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 19, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 19 Dec 2018 View Original

Official Sources:

Flood

Bolivia

On 17 December 2018, the Deputy Ministry of Civil Defense of Bolivia, raised an orange alert in the municipalities of Beni, Cochabamba, and La Paz due to moderate and constant storms, forecasting the rise of rivers in Chapare, Ivirgazama, Chimore, Rocha, Alto Beni, Tipuani, Mapiri, Coroico, Zongo and Boopi. In addition, media reports flash floods in the Tipuani Locality causing 17 collapsed homes and affecting 70 families due to water entering their homes. The reports are available in Spanish at: Boletín de Riesgo Nacional No 26/18 and Diario El Día.

Fire

Brazil

On 18 December 2018, the Ministry of National Integration of Brazil, reported a major fire that developed on Monday night in Manaus. The fire destroyed an approximate of 600 wooden homes affecting, according to media, an estimated 2,500 habitants in the Educandos neighborhood, in the southern part of the Amazon capital. In addition, the Municipal Secretary of Health in Manaus reports of 4 victims rescued and transported to a local hospital during the fire and another 17 who are being treated in other health units. The reports are available in Portuguese at: Ministério da Integração Nacional and Folha de S.Paulo.

