Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 18, 2019

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 18 December 2019, media reported rain and hail affecting at least 144 families, losing 80% of their agricultural crops, in several communities of Distrito 7, Department of Chuquisaca, Bolivia. The severe weather in Chuquisaca has isolated the communities of La Angostura, La Compuerta, Paredón, Porongo, and Sapacachi. In addition, river overflows are reported in the Gran Chaco region of Chuquisaca. The report is available in Spanish at: Cambio Noticias.

Volcano activity

Ecuador

On 17 December 2019, media reported that the Sangay volcano generated ash falls and affected the communities of Quinta Avenida, Playas de San Luis, Santa María de Tunans, and San Isidro (pop. 1,000) in the canton of Morona, Morona Santiago Province, Ecuador. In addition, the Mayor of Morona recommended dozens of families to evacuate Playas del Rio Upano due to ash falls. The report is available in Spanish at: El Comercio Noticias.