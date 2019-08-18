Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 15, 2019

Official Sources:

Wildfire

Bolivia

On 14 August 2019, the Ministry of Defense reported a wildfire in Carmen Rivero and Roboré municipalities, Santa Cruz Department, Bolivia. Local authorities indicated that the fire was extinguished in the following locations of Roboré Municipality: Naranjos, Gabetitas, Chochis, Santiagoma, and Aguas Calientes. In addition, media reported the following three municipalities were affected due to wildfire: San Rafael, Carmen Ruvero Tórrez, and San Matías. To date, more than 5,000 hectares of land have been burned in Roboré and the most affected area was Aguas Calientes. The reports are available in Spanish at: Ministerio de Defensa, Exito Noticias, and El Deber.