Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (21 - 27 February 2022) As of 28 February 2022

KEY FIGURES

217 PEOPLE DEAD FOLLOWING FLOODING & LANDSLIDES IN PETROPOLIS, BRAZIL

SOUTH AMERICA: FLOODS

BOLIVIA

Officials report as many as 20 people missing and destroyed homes, livestock and crops after flash floods in the southern department of Tarija. The Bolivian Red Cross reports that the floods have displaced 2,500 people, while VIDECI indicates that 90 per cent of the roads in the affected area have been damaged, forcing the delivery of relief supplies by helicopters.

BRAZIL

The death toll in Petropolis after deadly flooding and landslides has risen to 217, including 42 children, according to official reports. The number of missing people has fallen to 33, while emergency shelters now house nearly 900 people who have lost their homes or who had to evacuate. Brazil’s December-March rainy season has seen hundreds of thousands of people affected and at least 236 deaths.