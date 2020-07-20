Latin America & The Caribbean - Weekly Situation Update (13-19 July 2020) As of 19 July 2020

KEY FIGURES

3.7M CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN AS OF 19 JULY

40% OF MEDICAL STAFF IN HONDURAS REPORT TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

407.6K JOBS IN GUATEMALA PROJECTED TO BE LOST TO COVID-19 BY THE END OF 2020

REGIONAL: COVID-19

Cases are referenced from PAHO/WHO 19 July COVID-19 Report - https://bit.ly/2O25YQ

As of 19 July, PAHO/WHO report 3,789,216 cases and 160,993 deaths in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as 2,396,758 recovered cases.

CENTRAL AMERICA & MEXICO: COVID-19

The July revision to the Global Humanitarian Response Plan (GHRP) added El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to its “at-risk and to watch” list of countries requiring continued attention due to existing social and economic vulnerabilities and national capacities. The GHRP emphasizes that Central America likely has a greater number of cases than official reports.

MEXICO

The Connecting Business Initiative (CBi), a multi-stakeholder mechanism jointly managed by OCHA and UNDP to foster private sector engagement with the UN, governments and civil society on disaster risk reduction and emergency response, officially launched a COVID-19 platform in Mexico. The platform, built on the experience of the National Centre for Epidemiological Emergencies and Disasters (CENACED) as a private sector group involved in disaster response, seeks to provide spaces for non-official actors to meet and collaborate.

The platform is the first and only CBi platform in Latin America, making Mexico part of CBi-backed networks addressing COVID-19 in 10 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America.

HONDURAS

Hospital occupancies range between 94 per cent to 145 per cent, exceeding operational capacities and highlighting the ongoing lack of staff, medicines, treatments and supplies. About 40 per cent of medical staff report having testing positive.

The Government has set up four mass triage centres and patient stabilization units that have attended to 4,000 suspected cases in highpriority areas, mostly in Tegucigalpa. The Government will also allocate US$18 million to municipalities across Honduras to strengthen response with health brigades and triage centres.

Despite these measures, the health system still requires support to guarantee regular services in other areas, notably new-born and maternal health. PAHO/WHO has thus far executed $1.4 million in response.

GUATEMALA

Guatemala lost 103,922 jobs and US$2.1 billion in sales between 15 March and 7 July, according to the Coordinating Committee of Agricultural, Commercial, Industrial and Financial Associations (CACIF).

The outlooks for Q3 cite losses of $1.9 billion and more than 1,500 jobs lost daily if the economy is not reactivated, with these figures rising to $10.6 billion in sales and 407,620 jobs lost by the end of 2020.