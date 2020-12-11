Inclusive practices for disaster risk management: Experiences with social actors and government entities in Latin America

There is a growing consensus on the need for an inclusive Disaster Risk Management (DRM) approach that ensures protection of groups most excluded and most affected by disasters, such as indigenous populations, persons with disabilities, older people, women, and children.

In partnership with COOPI and Save the Children International, and with the support of USAID, Humanity & Inclusion is implementing the project, "Inclusive Disaster Risk Management: An Innovative Approach to the Inclusion of the Most at Risk Groups," which sought the participation and empowerment of representatives of most at risk groups at the local, national and regional levels; the strengthening of stakeholders’ capacities in inclusive DRM; and the dissemination of inclusive practices.

In August 2019, these organizations started to document best inclusive disaster risk management practices in Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Paraguay and Peru in order to capitalize on the lessons learned and to strengthen the actors involved in the project. As a result, the publication: "Inclusive practices in disaster risk management. Experiences with social actors and government entities in Latin America" was launched. It gathers 12 experiences that describe the practice implemented, the context, the generated impact, the potential for replication and sustainability, and the challenges for the future.

It is with great enthusiasm that we share this first selection of practices. We hope that your reading will be inspiring and will encourage the dissemination of an inclusive disaster risk management approach!