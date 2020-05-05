Bolivia + 34 more
Hygiene Baselines pre-COVID-19: UNICEF Regional Office for Latin America and Caribbean
Attachments
We do not know how many people in Latin America and Caribbean do not have a handwashing facility with soap and water on premises.
2 out of 5 schools in Latin America and Caribbean do not have handwashing facilities with soap and water available to students.
We do not know the proportion of health care facilities in Latin America and Caribbean that have functional hand hygiene facilities with soap and water or hand sanitizer.
- Frequent and proper hand hygiene is one of the most important measures that can be used to prevent infection with the COVID-19 virus
- There are two main routes of transmission of the COVID-19 virus: respiratory and poor hygiene
- The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies, and based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is low
- Currently, there is no evidence about the survival of the COVID-19 virus in drinking-water or sewage
- Conventional, centralized water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection should inactivate the COVID-19 virus