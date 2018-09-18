Greenhouses boost nutrition in Bolivia

Summary: MCC helps improve access to vegetables for project participants in El Alto, Bolivia, by supporting a partner that builds greenhouses and provides seeds and training.

By Rachel Bergen

Sept. 17, 2018

EL ALTO, Bolivia – Before 2008, Victoria Mamani Sirpa had only ever cooked with four vegetables – carrots, chard, celery and onions.

That soon changed after she and her family built a huerta, or greenhouse on their property with the help of MCC’s partner, Fundación Communidad y Axión (FCA/Community and Action Foundation), which is working to improve access to nutritious food in El Alto.

FCA provides many of the materials for about 200 greenhouses as well as seeds and training, but project participants build them. MCC helped to pay administrative costs for FCA in 2017 and provided an MCC Seed participant, a young adult serving a two-year, serve-and-learn term, to work with the organization.

Sirpa’s family now consumes, in a day, the amount of vegetables they used to eat in a week. “At first I was interested in the program because my husband was ill and had heart pain. The doctor told him he needed to have more fresh food and vegetables,” she explains.

Shortly after they began harvesting vegetables, Sirpa noticed a big difference. “We realized everything was getting better. I noticed my children weren’t getting sick at all. Before they weren’t getting the nutrients they needed, and we didn’t have enough money for vegetables,” she says.

Sirpa now saves what little money she had spent on vegetables.

She also discovered that her whole family wanted to be involved in the project. “My children grew up in the huerta, and it’s like part of the family. Every person puts in their part. I don’t have to ask them to open the door or the windows (to let in the heat). I wake up in the morning, it’s already done,” Sirpa explains.

She appreciates the greenhouse so much, Sirpa started working full-time for FCA as an agricultural technician and teacher in 2012, showing others skills she’s learned in her own greenhouse. “My favorite thing is seeing the families start to produce their own vegetables and how it changes their happiness. Every time I go visit them, they tell me what they’ve eaten and how happy they are. When they have questions, we work together to find the answers,” Sirpa says.

She adds: “It gives me a lot of strength that I can pass on the knowledge because I didn’t study in university and they understand me. I speak Aymara like they do, and I use the words we both know.” Mennonite Central Committee: Relief, development and peace in the name of Christ –END– Rachel Bergen is a staff writer for MCC Canada.

